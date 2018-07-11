Molde tie a great opportunity - Hamilton

Molde FK boss Ole Gunnar Solkjaer and Glenavon's Gary Hamilton look ahead to Wednesday's Europa League qualifier at Mourneview Park.

Norwegian side Molde are 16 games into their domestic season and sit third in the league.

Hamilton reveals that 16 scouts will be at the game primarily to watch Molde's highly rated 17-year-old Erling Haaland, but adds that such an occasion present an opportunity for his players to stand out.