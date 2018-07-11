Morocco's Achraf Hakimi goes on loan to Borussia Dortmund

Ahcraf Hakimi was born in Spain but qualified to play for Morocco through his parents

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Morocco international Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal.

Hakimi, an attacking full-back, started all three of Morocco's games at the World Cup in Russia before they were eliminated in the group stage.

The 19-year-old Real Madrid academy graduate made nine league appearances for the Spanish club under Zinedine Zidane last season.

"Achraf Hakimi is a young, very dynamic full-back who has played at the very highest level with Real Madrid and the Morocco national team," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

As well as his league appearances Hakimi also played five times in the Copa del Rey and twice in the Champions League.

He will join the Dortmund squad during the US pre-season tour between 18-26 July.