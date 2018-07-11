Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi joins Hebei China Fortune

Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi chose a move to China rather than joining Egypt's Zamalek

Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi has signed Hebei China Fortune in the Chinese Super Leagure from Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane.

The two-year deal will cost the Chinese side just over US$7 million with Berkane also guaranteed 30% of any fee Hebei receive for El Kaabi.

"Ayoub had many offers, but we picked up the Hebei offer," the Moroccan side said on its Facebook page.

"He will now play alongside stars like Ezequiel Lavezzi, Javier Mascherano and Gervinho," it added.

The 25-year-old, who rose to prominence with his nine goals at this year's African Nations Championship, was part of the Morocco squad at the World Cup in Russia.

He had also been linked to a move to ton Egyptian side Zamalek but instead has chosen to join the Chinese side, who will be coached by the former Wales manager Chris Coleman.

El Kaabi only joined to Bekane last year from Racing de Casablanca.