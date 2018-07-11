Leandra Little: Liverpool Ladies sign former Doncaster Rovers Belles captain
Women's Super League club Liverpool Ladies have signed former Doncaster Rovers Belles defender Leandra Little.
The 33-year-old centre-back captained the Belles as they won the WSL 2 title last season under Neil Redfearn, who is now managing the Reds.
"Leandra is a real leader as well as being a top quality defender with huge experience," Redfearn said.
"She will be a massive influence in the dressing room this season as we begin a new era for the club."
The length of Little's contract with Liverpool is undisclosed.