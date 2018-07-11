Alan Browne: Preston midfielder signs new contract until summer of 2021

Alan Browne scored nine goals in 47 outings for Preston last season

Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 23-year-old has scored 16 goals in 163 appearances since joining the Lilywhites in January 2014.

"Last year I really kicked on and showed my true potential," the Republic of Ireland international said.

"In the coming season I want to try and develop my game even more, continue to progress and help to get the club to where we want to be."

Browne is the sixth member of the Preston senior squad to agree a new deal at Deepdale this summer.