Swindon Town: Marc Richards out for two months with injury

Marc Richards moved to Swindon after almost four years with Northampton Town

Swindon Town striker Marc Richards looks set to miss the start of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in a pre-season friendly.

The 36-year-old scored 11 goals in 20 games last term after joining the League Two club in January.

"I think he's going to be out for a couple of months minimum," boss Phil Brown told the club website.

"He hasn't dislocated his shoulder but he's ruptured the ligaments in his shoulder."

Swindon start the 2018-19 season with a home game against promoted Macclesfield Town on 4 August.

Meanwhile, the Robins have appointed former MK Dons, Leyton Orient and Portsmouth defender Ben Chorley as chief scout.