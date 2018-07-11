Danny Rogers: St Mirren sign Aberdeen goalkeeper on loan

Danny Rogers has made three appearances for Aberdeen

St Mirren have signed goalkeeper Danny Rogers on a season-long loan from Premiership counterparts Aberdeen.

The Irishman signed a new Dons contract in May and has been sent to Paisley to earn more minutes of match action.

Rogers, 24, has been with Aberdeen for seven years, but only made his first-team debut in January, after returning from two seasons on loan at Falkirk.

He will be under the supervision of former Dons stopper Jamie Langfield at newly-promoted St Mirren.

The 38-year-old retired from playing at the end of last season and moved from the Buddies squad to the role of goalkeeping coach under new manager Alan Stubbs.

Langfield is confident his ex-Pittodrie colleague can provide Craig Samson with stiff competition for a starting berth.

"I'm absolutely delighted to get Danny to the club," said Langfield.

"He is someone I've known since he was a young boy at Aberdeen, when I was playing there, and I've watched him grow and mature into a very good goalkeeper.

Langfield, right, and Rogers played together at Pittodrie during the former's 10 years at Aberdeen

"I'm really looking forward to working with him as his coach now, and hope to see him develop even further as the weeks go by.

"Danny is a great age for a goalkeeper and will come here and not want to sit on the bench - which will bring tremendous competition to Craig. I'm really looking forward to seeing them battle it out for the right to play."

Aberdeen say Rogers is "regarded as a future number one" and can recall the player outside transfer windows, should they wish to do so.

First-choice stopper Joe Lewis is now the only senior goalkeeper remaining in the Dons squad.

With Lewis injured, Rogers made three top-flight appearances last season.

"The move to St Mirren will offer Danny a real opportunity to gain Premiership experience, something which will be invaluable for his development," said Dons manager Derek McInnes.