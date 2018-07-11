Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his players deserve support from the local community because of their working class roots.

The Candystripes host Dinamo Minsk in their Europa League qualifier at the Brandywell on Thursday but a number of fans have threatened to boycott the game over an increase in ticket prices.

"People are paying bucket-loads of money to go over to watch dire stuff at the likes of Old Trafford and they're sitting four tiers up and they're paying hundreds of pounds to watch millionaires running around at football pitch," said Shiels, who believes his players are a credit to the club and their city.