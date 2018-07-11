World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Croatia

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer in Moscow

World Cup 2018: Croatia 2-1 England (aet) highlights
It was not to be for England as they lost 2-1 to Croatia after extra time to miss out on reaching their World Cup final since 1966.

Kieran Trippier curled in an excellent free-kick to put Gareth Southgate's side ahead before Ivan Perisic equalised and Mario Mandzukic scored an extra-time winner.

But which England players impressed against Croatia? And who had an evening to forget?

This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided on our player rater.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 7

No blame attached to him and a wonderfully courageous save from Mandzukic kept England on terms before the winner.

Your rating: 7.32

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 8

Distinguished himself again and scored a brilliant goal. What a World Cup he has had.

Your rating: 7.47

'Pinpoint' Trippier free-kick gives England early lead

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 6

Mixed bag here. Some key interceptions but was beaten by Perisic for Croatia's equaliser.

Your rating: 6.22

John Stones (centre-back) 7

Mandzukic reacted slightly quicker for the winner and that was cruel on a player who was magnificent otherwise.

Your rating: 6.29

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 7

Another solid night and willing to bring the ball out of defence. Has had a top-class World Cup.

Your rating: 6.55

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 5

Had a tough night as Croatia placed him under pressure.

Your rating: 5.30

Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 5

Tired legs appeared to take their toll but can take great credit from his tournament.

Your rating: 6.00

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 5

Was back in subdued mode and could exert no influence.

Your rating: 5.37

Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 5

Another who looked short of his usual energy.

Your rating: 5.84

Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 6

Superb first half. Faded but a little surprising he was substituted.

Your rating: 5.59

Harry Kane (forward) 5

Looked tired and out of sorts all night and missed a great chance.

Your rating: 5.11

Harry Kane
Harry Kane could not inspire England to win as his former Tottenham team-mate Luka Modric helped Croatia reach the final

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (for Raheem Sterling, 74 mins): Tried manfully to inject fresh legs into England's fading effort. 6

Your rating: 5.54

Danny Rose (for Ashley Young, 90 mins): Some dangerous runs but England were on the back foot when he came on. 5

Your rating: 5.65

Eric Dier (for Jordan Henderson, 97 mins): No real influence. 5

Your rating: 5.24

Jamie Vardy (for Kyle Walker, 112 mins): On in desperation but to no avail. 5

Your rating: 4.50

England v Croatia - how did you rate the players?

Player of the match

TrippierKieran Trippier

with an average of 7.47

Croatia

  1. Squad number10Player nameModric
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number4Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.47

  3. Squad number7Player nameRakitic
    Average rating

    6.03

  4. Squad number17Player nameMandzukic
    Average rating

    5.95

  5. Squad number2Player nameVrsaljko
    Average rating

    5.52

  6. Squad number18Player nameRebic
    Average rating

    5.49

  7. Squad number23Player nameSubasic
    Average rating

    5.47

  8. Squad number11Player nameBrozovic
    Average rating

    5.34

  9. Squad number21Player nameVida
    Average rating

    5.31

  10. Squad number9Player nameKramaric
    Average rating

    5.27

  11. Squad number3Player nameStrinic
    Average rating

    5.27

  12. Squad number22Player namePivaric
    Average rating

    5.27

  13. Squad number5Player nameCorluka
    Average rating

    5.17

  14. Squad number6Player nameLovren
    Average rating

    5.16

  15. Squad number19Player nameBadelj
    Average rating

    5.10

England

  1. Squad number12Player nameTrippier
    Average rating

    7.47

  2. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    7.32

  3. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.55

  4. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.29

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.22

  6. Squad number8Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number7Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    5.84

  8. Squad number3Player nameRose
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number10Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.59

  10. Squad number19Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.54

  11. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    5.37

  12. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.30

  13. Squad number4Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.24

  14. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.11

  15. Squad number11Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    4.50

