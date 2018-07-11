BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Kieran Trippier gives England an early lead against Croatia with a stunning free-kick
'Pinpoint' Trippier free-kick gives England early lead
- From the section World Cup
Kieran Trippier finds the top corner with a stunning free-kick to open the scoring in only the fifth minute against Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
Croatia fought back to win 2-1 in extra time and break English hearts.
