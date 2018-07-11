BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Kieran Trippier gives England an early lead against Croatia with a stunning free-kick

'Pinpoint' Trippier free-kick gives England early lead

Kieran Trippier finds the top corner with a stunning free-kick to open the scoring in only the fifth minute against Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Croatia fought back to win 2-1 in extra time and break English hearts.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: France 1-0 Belgium

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

'Pinpoint' Trippier free-kick gives England early lead

Video

England are still a work in progress - Southgate

Video

Emotional Trippier 'proud of England team-mates'

Video

England have very good chance of making final - Shearer

Video

World Cup Gossip: England fans descend on Moscow

Video

Solskjaer backing England to reach World Cup final

Video

Watch: Ronaldo's goals for Portugal at 2018 World Cup

Video

England fans are so arrogant - Ivanisevic

Video

Watch Shearer celebrate England's win with a spot of karaoke

Top Stories