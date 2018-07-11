Thursday's papers

Daily Express
England's semi-final defeat is the sole story on the front page of the Daily Express
Guardian
The Guardian uses a photo of an emotional-looking Gareth Southgate embracing Kyle Walker
Telegraph
The Telegraph urges England and Harry Maguire to lift their heads despite a World Cup exit
Mail
The Mail writes a passionate headline on England's run to the semi-finals
I
Heartbreak is the one word used in the i
Daily Star
It's the front page for England in the Daily Star and "you did us proud"

