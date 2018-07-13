Scottish League Cup - Group H
Kilmarnock0St Mirren0

Kilmarnock v St Mirren

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 22Millen
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 17Findlay
  • 18Waters
  • 7McKenzie
  • 8Dicker
  • 6Power
  • 11Jones
  • 19Erwin
  • 25Brophy

Substitutes

  • 10Kiltie
  • 12Ndjoli
  • 13Mackay
  • 14Higgins
  • 21Frizzell
  • 23Thomas
  • 29Burke

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 2McGinn
  • 15Baird
  • 24Kpekawa
  • 3Coulson
  • 4McGinn
  • 28MacPherson
  • 8Flynn
  • 14Kirkpatrick
  • 10Smith
  • 18Mullen

Substitutes

  • 5Heaton
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 17Kellerman
  • 19Stewart
  • 20Cooke
  • 23King
  • 25Rogers
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, St. Mirren 0.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).

Attempt blocked. Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Calum Waters.

Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Hayden Coulson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Calum Waters (Kilmarnock).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).

Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories