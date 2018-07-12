Scottish Gossip: John McGinn, Steven Caulker, Jake Cooper, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are now prepared to play a waiting game in their pursuit of John McGinn after seeing an improved bid of £2m rejected by Hibs.(Daily Record)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon concedes that the uncertainty regarding the future of John McGinn is "unsettling" for the Scotland midfielder. (Scotsman)

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn has a year of his Easter Road contract to run

Rangers could make a move for Iran's World Cup throw-in specialist Milad Mohammadi, the left-back who plays for Russian outfit Akhmat Grozny. (Sun)

Rangers have made an improved £3m bid for Millwall's Jake Cooper as manager Steven Gerrard seeks more defensive options. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee defender Steven Caulker is fighting for his Dens Park future after being sent home from club's summer training camp. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has admitted he would be disappointed to lose assistant coach Austin MacPhee, but confirmed the club will not block any potential move to Indian side Pune City. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen have taken Polish centre-back Krystian Nowak, formerly with Hearts, on trial as boss Derek McInnes looks to bolster his defence. (Evening Express)

Krystian Nowak is training with Aberdeen after leaving Greek club Panionios

Eboue Kouassi opens up on his Celtic future and reveals how club captain Scott Brown is his rock at Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Manager Steven Gerrard reveals how Rangers' European humiliation against Progres Niederkorn last season left him stunned as he vows no repeat before tonight's Europa League opener at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Former West Brom striker Adil Nabi impressed Dundee manager Neil McCann by scoring in a friendly defeat to Farense in Portugal, despite picking up an injury in training. (Evening Telegraph)

Scotland U19 midfielder Ethan Hamilton has signed a new deal at Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Dundee United midfielder Willo Flood has lost an appeal to overturn a visa ban in Indonesia which prevents him signing for Bali United. (Daily Mail, print edition)