World Cup 2018: Can you name France 1998 & 2006 final players?

France won the World Cup on home turf in 1998, beating Brazil in the final

Thirty-two teams have been whittled down to two, with France and Croatia set to face each other in Sunday's World Cup final in Moscow.

For Croatia, this represents a maiden appearance in the final of football's biggest international tournament.

In contrast, France will be appearing in their third World Cup final, having won the competition on home soil in 1998 and losing to Italy in Berlin in 2006.

Nineteen players represented France in those two finals, but can you name them? Have a try using our quiz below. You have four minutes...

Can you name the starting players for France's two previous World Cup final appearances?

