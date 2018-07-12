Jean Michael Seri: Fulham sign Ivory Coast international and Maxime le Marchand

Seri joined Nice from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in 2015

Premier League newcomers Fulham have signed Nice's Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who has 18 international caps and was close to a move to Barcelona in 2017, scored 12 goals in 103 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

The Cottagers have also completed a deal for Seri's former Nice team-mate Maxime le Marchand.

The French defender, 28, played 81 times for the club.

The length of his contract has not been announced, while Fulham have the option to extend Seri's deal, which runs to 2022, by a further year.

Seri said: "I'm delighted to be here, it's a new adventure that starts for me and I'm hoping it will all go well.

"It was great to get the move finalised."

Seri moved to Europe from his homeland in 2012 when he joined Porto on loan, before switching to fellow Primeira Liga side Pacos de Ferreira the following year.

He signed for Nice in 2015 and has topped the Ligue 1 rankings for passes played and completed for the past two seasons.

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan said: "Jean Michael arrives with Premier League qualities as well as great promise for the future, which is why he has been at the very top of our target list for a long time."

