Europa League: Glenavon manager Hamilton 'ecstatic' after stunning Molde

Media playback is not supported on this device Glenavon upset Solskjaer's Molde FK in Europa League qualifier

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton had praised his team after the 2-1 upset against Norway's Molde in the Europa League qualifier at Mourneview Park.

Rhys Marshall and Josh Daniels netted to clinch a first-leg victory over a side managed by former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"That's the proudest I've ever been of a performance of any team I've been involved in," said Hamilton.

"I'm surprised because Molde are a top, top side - I'm so proud of the boys."

He added: "To a man they were excellent - the attitude, energy and discipline of them, they did really well.

"I can't remember an Irish League club, in my time, beating a club of as high a standard as that in Europe.

"I said to the players after the game to remember this and cherish it because it might not happen again."

Fredrik Aursnes missed a late penalty to equalise for Molde, who led through a Eirik Hestad strike.

"I'm very disappointed but sometimes football works this way," said Solskjaer.

"We didn't take our chances and we were not good enough defensively - we've got our work cut for us next week."