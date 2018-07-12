Europa League: Glenavon manager Hamilton 'ecstatic' after stunning Molde

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton had praised his team after the 2-1 upset against Norway's Molde in the Europa League qualifier at Mourneview Park.

Rhys Marshall and Josh Daniels netted to clinch a first-leg victory over a side managed by former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"That's the proudest I've ever been of a performance of any team I've been involved in," said Hamilton.

"I'm surprised because Molde are a top, top side - I'm so proud of the boys."

He added: "To a man they were excellent - the attitude, energy and discipline of them, they did really well.

"I can't remember an Irish League club, in my time, beating a club of as high a standard as that in Europe.

"I said to the players after the game to remember this and cherish it because it might not happen again."

Fredrik Aursnes missed a late penalty to equalise for Molde, who led through a Eirik Hestad strike.

"I'm very disappointed but sometimes football works this way," said Solskjaer.

"We didn't take our chances and we were not good enough defensively - we've got our work cut for us next week."

