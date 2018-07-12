World Cup 2018: Poland name Jerzy Brzeczek as new manager
-
- From the section World Cup
Poland have named former national team captain Jerzy Brzeczek as their new manager after their World Cup group stage exit.
The 47-year-old Wisla Plock boss replaces Adam Nawalka, whose contract was not renewed.
Poland finished bottom of Group H after losing their opening two games to Senegal and Colombia before beating Japan in the final game.
Brzeczek, who won 42 caps, is the uncle of Poland winger Jakub Blaszczykowski.