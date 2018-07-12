World Cup 2018: Poland name Jerzy Brzeczek as new manager

From the section

Poland have named former national team captain Jerzy Brzeczek as their new manager after their World Cup group stage exit.

The 47-year-old Wisla Plock boss replaces Adam Nawalka, whose contract was not renewed.

Poland finished bottom of Group H after losing their opening two games to Senegal and Colombia before beating Japan in the final game.

Brzeczek, who won 42 caps, is the uncle of Poland winger Jakub Blaszczykowski.