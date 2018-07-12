Jordan Archer: Bury sign striker from Chester

Jordan Archer (right) featured for Chester in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool on Saturday

League Two side Bury have signed striker Jordan Archer from National League North club Chester for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old scored four goals in 19 league appearances for the Blues after joining from fellow non-league side Stourbridge in October 2017.

Archer has agreed a two-year contract at Gigg Lane.

"It's a step up in my career. I can't wait to repay the club for bringing me to the Football League," he said.

