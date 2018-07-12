Rhiannon Roberts: Liverpool Ladies sign Wales defender from Doncaster Rovers Belles

Rhiannon Roberts played for Neil Redfearn at Doncaster Rovers Belles

Liverpool Ladies have signed Wales central defender Rhiannon Roberts.

The 27-year-old will link up again with Reds boss Neil Redfearn having helped Doncaster Rovers Belles to the WSL2 title last season.

Roberts began her professional career with Blackburn Rovers Ladies in 2009 before signing a contract at Doncaster in 2015.

"This is a great move for me and I cannot wait to work with Neil [Redfearn] again," said Roberts.

"Liverpool Ladies is a big club with real ambitions for the future so it was a move that I could not turn down."

Redfearn added: "I am thrilled to have been able to sign Rhiannon as she played an invaluable role for Doncaster Rovers last season as well as also proving her qualities with Wales in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

"She is an excellent defender who also has a real presence in the backline and I have no doubt that she will be a key player for Liverpool Ladies next season."