Liam Mandeville: Morecambe sign Doncaster forward on season-long loan

Liam Mandeville (left) played for Doncaster against Arsenal in the third round of the 2017-18 Carabao Cup

League Two Morecambe have signed forward Liam Mandeville from Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan.

Mandeville, 21, was part of Doncaster's promotion campaign from League Two in 2016-17 and spent part of last season on loan at Colchester.

Playing mostly on the right side, he has made 74 appearances for Rovers, scoring 15 goals.

"He can play in numerous positions and will add something different to what we have," Shrimps boss Jim Bentley said.