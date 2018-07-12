Oli McBurnie signs new three-year deal at Swansea City

Striker Oli McBurnie made his debut for Scotland against Costa Rica in March 2018

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie has signed a new three-year deal with Swansea City.

The 22-year-old joined Barnsley on loan last January, where he scored nine goals in 17 Championship appearances.

McBurnie, who has been capped three times by Scotland, has been linked with moves to Leeds and Rangers this summer.

"There have been a lot of reports, but my plan was always to come back after the loan at Barnsley," McBurnie told the Swansea website.

"I wanted to get games there and then come back here... I am delighted to sign the new contract."

New Swansea manager Graham Potter was keen to keep McBurnie at the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The former Ostersunds FK boss sees McBurnie as part of his plans for their Championship campaign.

"It's been a long time coming, but after coming back and seeing the plans for this season, and speaking to the gaffer [Potter] and everyone involved, I think it's the perfect thing for me to do at this time in my career," McBurnie added.

"It's a time in my career where I need to be settled and find a home. I need to be with my family and concentrating on my football.

"The club have shown faith in me with this contract and I have shown faith in the club. Hopefully it can be mutually beneficial and we can work well together.

"For me it's now about trying to play as many games as possible and trying to help the club as much as possible."

McBurnie had one year remaining on his existing contract and his new three-year deal includes the option of a fourth year.

McBurnie joined Swansea from Bradford in July 2015 and has made 18 appearances for the first team.

Meanwhile, Swansea are close to sealing the £2m capture for Sunderland's Joel Asoro. The 19-year-old winger is due in south Wales on Friday for a medical.

Defender Kyle Bartley is expected to complete a move to West Bromwich Albion after the clubs agreed a fee in the region of £4m.