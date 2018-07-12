Mikel Merino: Newcastle United midfielder joins Real Sociedad on five-year deal

Merino (right) has signed a contract with Real Sociedad until 2023

Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino has joined Spanish side Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee just nine months after signing for the Magpies.

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle on a permanent deal from Borussia Dortmund in October, after a loan spell, and has signed a five-year deal with Sociedad.

Spain Under-21 international Merino made 25 appearances for Rafael Benitez's side, scoring one goal.

He returns to the Basque region of Spain, where he started at Osasuna.​

