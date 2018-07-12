Faissal El Bakhtaoui: Dunfermline sign striker on loan from Dundee

Faissal El Bakhtaoui becomes the second Dundee player to join Dunfermline on loan

Dundee striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui has returned to Dunfermline on a one-season loan.

The France-born El Bakhtaoui spent four years at East End Park between 2012 and 2016, scoring 43 times in in 92 appearances.

He signed a three-year deal with Dundee in August 2016, but has scored just eight times in 66 appearance.

The move comes a day after James Vincent also joined the Pars on loan from Neil McCann's side.

Manager Allan Johnston has now added seven new players to his Championship squad.

Defender Jackson Longridge has arrived from promoted Livingston, while his brother, striker Louis, has come from Falkirk.

Danny Devine has signed after leaving Partick Thistle, fellow defender Mark Durnan from Dundee United, former Tannadice midfielder Aidan Connolly from York City and midfielder Joe Thomson from Celtic.

Meanwhile, defender Tom Beadling has also returned to East End Park, on a permanent deal after a loan spell from Sunderland.

Johnston thought he had also added midfielder Willo Flood from Dundee United, but the Irishman was allowed to terminate his contract after receiving a more lucrative offer from Bali United in Indonesia.