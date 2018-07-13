Pre-season friendly: Taffs Well 0-3 Cardiff City

Rhys Healey began his career at Connah's Quay Nomads before joining Cardiff City in 2013

Two goals from Rhys Healey steered a youthful Cardiff City to a 3-0 win against Taffs Well in their opening pre-season friendly.

The striker, who had a loan spell at Torquay last season, netted a goal in each half and had a penalty saved by Taffs Well goalkeeper Stephen Hall.

Scott McLean added a third goal for the visitors in the dying minutes.

Around 3,000 people were at the Rhiw Ddar ground to see the Premier League new boys take on the Welsh League side.

The Bluebirds will step up their preparations ahead of their opening top flight game at Bournemouth when they travel to the West Country for a series of pre-season games next week.