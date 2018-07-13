Wilfried Bony: Swansea City striker keen to stay despite transfer rumours

Wilfried Bony tore his anterior cruciate ligament in February

Swansea City's Wilfried Bony is keen to help the club return to the Premier League despite transfer rumours.

The Ivorian striker scored two goals in 15 appearances last season as the club were relegated to the Championship after seven years in the top flight.

But the 29-year-old, who returned from Manchester City last summer, has not played since February due to injury.

Despite being linked with a move abroad, Bony said he wants to repay the faith Swansea have shown in him.

Turkish side Besiktas are reported to be interested in Bony, who netted 26 goals during his first spell at Swansea between 2013-2015.

It remains to be seen whether Swansea decide to keep one of their top earners as they look to adapt to their drop in finances in the Championship.