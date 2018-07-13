Myles Hippolyte: Dunfermline Athletic sign forward from St Mirren

From the section

Hippolyte scored once for St Mirren, a penalty against former side Falkirk

Dunfermline Athletic have signed forward Myles Hippolyte from St Mirren on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined the Buddies from Falkirk on an 18-month contract in January but made just two starts for the Championship winners.

He made six more appearances as a substitute and scored once.

Hippolyte spent two-and-a-half seasons with Livingston before his switch to Falkirk for an undisclosed fee in January 2016.

The London-born player, who operates mainly as a winger, scored 15 goals in 66 outings for the Bairns.

On Thursday, the Pars announced the return of striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui on a loan deal from Dundee.

Dunfermline lost top-scorer Nicky Clark and winger Fraser Aird to Championship rivals Dundee United earlier in the summer.