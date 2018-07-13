Wales' crucial World Cup qualification game against England sold out

Wales and England drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture at St Mary's in April

Wales' crucial World Cup qualification match against England at Rodney Parade has sold out in just 24 hours.

Victory for Jayne Ludlow's side will mean they automatically qualify for next year's World Cup, however defeat would give England the advantage.

The attendance will be the highest ever for a Wales Women's home match, with 5,000 fans purchasing tickets.

Wales won their last game 3-0 against Russia to set up the mouth-watering encounter on 31 August.

Ludlow's side are currently one point above Phil Neville's England, however the Lionesses have a game in hand.

If England pick up a point in Newport, a draw against Kazakhstan on 4 September in their final match would be enough to see them qualify ahead of Wales on goal difference.