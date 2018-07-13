World Cup quiz: Can you name all third-place teams?

Who says you can't enjoy a third-place play-off? England's bench did at Italia 90 - but who did they lose to? Hmmm...

2018 Fifa World Cup third-place play-off: Belgium v England Date: Saturday, 14 July (15:00 BST). Venue: St Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg. Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 live, with live text commentary online.

Nobody remembers who finished third at a World Cup, do they?

Let's test that theory by seeing how many you can name. There are 13 countries and you have two minutes - go!

Can you name the 13 countries to finish third at a World Cup?

