Antonio Conte: Chelsea sack Italian after two years in charge

Chelsea have sacked manager Antonio Conte after two years in charge.

The 48-year-old Italian, who returned to pre-season training this week, had one year remaining on his contract.

Conte won the Premier League in his first season and the FA Cup in May, but the team finished fifth in the league last season, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Ex-Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to succeed his compatriot at Stamford Bridge.

Should Sarri be appointed, he would be Chelsea's ninth full-time manager since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

During three years with Napoli, Sarri did not won a major honour but guided the club to second, third and second again - behind Juventus in 2017-18. The former Empoli manager was named Serie A Coach of the Year in 2016-17.

Chelsea announced on Friday that Conte had "parted company" with the club, with a two-line statement that ended: "We wish Antonio every success in his future career."

Conte's Chelsea record

Only Pep Guardiola has a better win percentage than Antonio Conte in Premier League history

Conte's 30 league wins in the 2016-17 campaign was a record until Manchester City produced 32 in 2017-18.

He set a club record 13 consecutive league victories.

His league win percentage of 67.1% is better than Sir Alex Ferguson's 65.2% and only bettered by Pep Guardiola's 72.8% in the Premier League.

He won 69 and drew 20 of his 106 games in charge of the club.

