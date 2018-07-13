Livingston: Lee Miller eyes 'golden oldies' partnership with Kenny Miller

Lee Miller scored two goals for Livingston last season after joining the club in January

Livingston's Lee Miller believes he can form a potent partnership with namesake and fellow veteran Kenny Miller.

The closest the 35-year-old striker got to playing alongside his new player-manager was in training for Scotland.

Now he hopes to forge an understanding with the 38-year-old former Rangers forward as Livi prepare to return to the top flight.

"It can only be good for Livingston having a big name like Kenny Miller taking over," said the other Miller.

"He might not have much experience in terms of management, but he's still a class act on the pitch.

"Having him here as a player as well as a boss is making everyone up their game as he gets to see us not just from the sidelines but alongside us on the pitch too.

"He sees things from a closer perspective and we need to respond."

The player-manager took over after being released following a third spell with Rangers.

"He's been looking sharp in training himself and it would be good to link up beside him this weekend," said Miller.

"I don't see why we couldn't form a decent partnership - even if we are the golden oldies.

"I've been in Scotland squads with the manager over the years, but I always ended up being the hamper boy, so I've never played a competitive game beside him.

"There is definitely the potential for us to blend together well and I'd like the chance - but we will just have to wait and see what his plans are."

'Mix it up a bit more'

Livi made it back-to-back promotions via the play-offs, using long balls to good effect.

However, Miller suggested a move away from the direct style adopted by former boss David Hopkin.

"I think we're going to try and pass the ball a bit more this year," he said.

"Obviously we had a style of play last season under Davie that suited us, but this year we want to try and add to that.

"There were games last season where we did have the chance to pass it and were really good at it, so hopefully we can mix it up a bit more this year.

"The new manager has come in and wants us to play a certain way and believes that is only going to benefit the team.

"He is going to bring in his own players and see things a different way and we're all buying into that.

"We're just looking forward to the season getting started."