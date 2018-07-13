Sessi D'Almeida: Yeovil sign former Blackpool midfielder

Sessi D'Almeida (left) made 27 appearances for League One side Blackpool in 2017-18 but was released by Seasiders boss Gary Bowyer in May

League Two side Yeovil have signed ex-Blackpool midfielder Sessi D'Almeida.

The Benin international, 22, has signed a one-year deal, with the option of a second year in Yeovil's favour.

D'Almeida, who has played for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 and the Europa League, made 27 appearances for League One side Blackpool in 2017-18 but was released in May.

"I feel very lucky to make this signing considering Sessi's CV," said Glovers boss Darren Way.

"He's a box-to-box central midfield player who breaks up play and from what I've seen, he plays with steel, determination and is an all-round midfield player; something this football club has been missing."

