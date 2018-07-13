Aaron Amadi-Holloway: Shrewsbury sign striker from Oldham

Aaron Amadi-Holloway (right) suffered relegation from League One with Oldham in 2017-18 as the Latics' 21-year stay in the third tier came to an end

Shrewsbury Town have signed striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway from relegated Oldham Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal and is new Shrewsbury boss John Askey's fifth summer signing.

Holloway scored four times in 42 games for Oldham last season as the Latics were relegated from League One.

He told BBC Radio Shropshire: "It's a very important year for me. Last year wasn't so good with being relegated at Oldham, but this is a new challenge."

Holloway joins striker Fejiri Okenabirhie, winger Alex Gilliead and defenders Kieran Kennedy and Ryan Haynes in signing for Askey, who led Macclesfield to the 2017-18 National League title before leaving for Shrewsbury.

Town were beaten by Rotherham in May's play-off final after finishing third in League One, but have since lost manager Paul Hurst and several players.

Hurst took over at Championship side Ipswich, while defender Junior Brown and skipper Abu Ogogo both joined League One rivals Coventry City and winger Alex Rodman has moved to Bristol Rovers.

