Harvey Gilmour: Sheffield United midfielder joins Tranmere Rovers on loan
- From the section Tranmere
League Two newcomers Tranmere Rovers have signed Sheffield United midfielder Harvey Gilmour on loan until January 2019.
The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Blades.
"He's a talented young player who will increase the competition for places in midfield," Tranmere manager Micky Mellon told the club website.
"He's got a great attitude and wants to improve as a player and I'm sure he'll do that here."
