Ben Amos: Millwall sign Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper on loan

Ben Amos has not featured for Bolton since August 2016, spending time on loan at Cardiff and Charlton since then

Millwall have signed Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Amos on a season-long loan deal.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with League One side Charlton Athletic, making 50 appearances in all competitions.

Amos has featured 44 times for Bolton since joining the Trotters in the summer of 2015.

The former Manchester United trainee is the Lions' second signing of the summer transfer window.

