Ross Millen: Kilmarnock sign right-back on six-month contract

Ross Millen spent the past two seasons with Queen's Park

Kilmarnock have signed right-back Ross Millen, son of former professional Andy Millen, on a six-month contract.

The 23-year-old impressed Killie boss Steve Clarke during pre-season having left Queen's Park following their relegation to Scottish League Two.

Millen previously had spells with Dunfermline Athletic, Livingston and Clyde.

"It feels incredible to join Kilmarnock. I never thought it would happen but I'm over the moon," he said.

"I loved my time at Queen's Park under Gus MacPherson and I've got a lot of friends there so it will be good to see them again in the [Scottish League] cup.

"I like to get forward and use the ball well. I want to learn from the older pros as well as the boys around my age too. I want to keep learning, push on and see where it takes me.

"That's the toughest pre-season I've ever done. Largs was really good and La Manga was a great experience and it will help me even more."

Millen's father was a much-travelled defender, whose professional career spanned 25 years and included stints with St Johnstone, Hamilton Academical, Hibernian and St Mirren, as well as two seasons at Rugby Park.

Andy Millen is now back with Kilmarnock, coaching the Scottish Premiership side's development squad.

"He's always stepped back and let me do my own thing," Ross Millen said of his father. "I really respect, that but he's always been there when I've needed him."