Ellie Brazil: Brighton sign England U20 forward from Fiorentina

Ellie Brazil in action for England Under-17s
Ellie Brazil is the daughter of former Preston, Newcastle and Fulham midfielder Gary Brazil

Women's Super League club Brighton & Hove Albion have signed England Under-20 forward Ellie Brazil from Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.

The 19-year-old played for Birmingham City before moving to the Viola last summer and has agreed a one-year deal.

"Ellie has already gained valuable experience playing in both England and Italy's top division," Seagulls manager Hope Powell said.

"She'll add to the competition already in our squad."

Find out more

Top Stories