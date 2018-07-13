Lincoln City friendly against Lincoln United postponed because of hot weather

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley.
Danny Cowley's Lincoln City played a friendly at neighbours Lincoln United last summer

Matches often fall victim to a frozen pitch - but Lincoln City have postponed a friendly for the opposite reason.

Danny Cowley's Imps have been forced to call off Monday's game at non-league neighbours Lincoln United because of the scorching temperatures.

A City statement said the extreme summer sun had made Evo-Stik League East club United's pitch "unsafe".

Imps chief executive Liam Scully said: "The unprecedented conditions have unfortunately beaten us."

It is hoped the friendly between the two clubs will take place before the end of the year.

