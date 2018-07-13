Christopher Missilou: Oldham Athletic sign midfielder on one-year contract
League Two club Oldham Athletic have signed Democratic Republic of Congo international midfielder Christopher Missilou on a one-year contract.
The 25-year-old began his career with French side Auxerre and made one senior appearance for them in Ligue 1.
France-born Missilou has also had spells with Brest, FC Montceau, Entente SSG and most recently Le Puy Foot.
Missilou told the Latics' website: "I'm excited to put on the Oldham Athletic jersey and impress the fans."
