Gold Omotayo: Bury sign Swiss striker on one-year deal following trial

Bury finished bottom of League One and were relegated to the fourth tier

Bury have signed Swiss striker Gold Omotayo on a one-year deal following a trial with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old recently played for Isthmian League Premier Division side Whitehawk, where he scored 11 goals in 16 games.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. I'm sure he will problems for a few defenders," boss Ryan Lowe said.

"He's what we've been looking for. He has a great attitude and is always looking to improve his game."

