St Mirren: Defender Cole Kpekawa agrees two-year deal

St Mirren have signed defender Cole Kpekawa following a successful trial.

The 22-year-old has been without a club since leaving English League Two Colchester United in April and has signed a two-year deal in Paisley.

Kpekawa joined Barnsley two years ago but has made only 15 first-team appearances between the Tykes and Colchester in two seasons.

He goes straight into Alan Stubbs' squad to face Kilmarnock in Friday's Scottish League Cup opener.

Kpekawa's signing, the eighth made by Stubbs since taking charge in June, follows the departure of Miles Hippolyte, who has joined Dunfermline Athletic.