Helen Ward: Wales striker 'delighted' with new Watford deal and captaincy

Helen Ward has scored 42 goals in 70 games for Wales

Wales' record goal scorer Helen Ward has agreed a new deal with Watford Ladies and will captain the side next season.

The 32-year-old striker began her career with The Hornets before top flight spells at Arsenal, Chelsea and Reading.

She returned to Watford in 2017 and plays in the FA Women's National League.

Ward said she was "delighted" with the deal and "honoured" by the captaincy.

"Some may question my decision to remain and that's fine but this is about my love for the club and being part of a longer term project," she said on social media.

"We are absolutely delighted that Helen will be with us next season," said Watford Ladies head coach Armand Kavaja.

"She is a leader both on and off the pitch, and has vast experience in the game."

Ward is currently involved in Jayne Ludlow's Wales team which is one win away from automatic qualification for the 2019 Women's World Cup.