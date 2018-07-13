Junior Morias: Northampton Town sign Peterborough United striker

Junior Morias (left) is one of a host of non-league players brought into the Football League by Peterborough and chairman Darragh MacAnthony (right)

Northampton have signed Junior Morias from League One side Peterborough for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Morias, 23, has signed a two-year deal with the Cobblers, who were relegated from League One last season.

He scored 11 goals in 51 games for Posh after prolific non-league spells with Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

"We believe he has the attributes to be a big success. He is quick, powerful and direct and he can finish," Cobblers boss Dean Austin told the club website.

"He was very keen to come to the club despite strong interest from elsewhere and that was great to see.

"We want players here who are desperate to be here and Junior is determined to have a big impact.

"I think he is a good fit for us at this time and we are excited to be working with him."