Daley Blind: Ajax agree deal for Man Utd & Netherlands defender

Daley Blind is the son of former Dutch international Danny Blind

Manchester United have agreed to sell Daley Blind to Ajax for a fee that could eventually rise to £18.5m.

Blind, 28, joined United from Ajax for £13.8m in 2014, when fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal was in charge.

Able to play in defence or midfield, Blind was a regular under Van Gaal - but his appearances have reduced since Jose Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford.

He did play in both the 2016 FA Cup final and the following year's Europa League final victory over Ajax.

It is understood the Dutch club will pay an initial £14m to re-sign Blind on a four-year deal.