Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Milad Mohammadi, Moussa Dembele, St Mirren, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Milad Mohammadi could find himself at the centre of an Old Firm tug of war. Rangers are interested in the Iran international, but it's thought Celtic are now weighing up a swoop for the 21-year-old Akhmat Grozny left-back. (Scottish Sun)

Chris Sutton insists Moussa Dembele can make Celtic £60m. Sutton argues the French striker can secure the club a £40m jackpot by helping them through Champions League qualifying before bringing in a £20m transfer fee. (Daily Record)

Rangers are still waiting to hear if Millwall will accept their improved £3m bid for central defender Jake Cooper. (Scottish Sun)

After an impressive cameo off the bench in the Europa League qualifying first round first leg against FK Shkupi, 18-year-old Glenn Middleton is aiming to get more first-team opportunities at Rangers. (The Herald)

Moussa Dembele has been persistently linked with a move away from Celtic

Celtic have snapped up highly-rated Arsenal youngster Armstrong Oko-Flex. The 16-year-old was offered a new deal by the Gunners but instead signed a three-year contract with the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun)

With Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata set to line-up for Belgium against England in the World Cup third place playoff, his club manager Brendan Rodgers argues Fifa should scrap the meaningless fixture. (The Times, print edition)

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs hopes to be busy in the transfer market as he awaits a windfall from John McGinn's potential move from Hibernian to Celtic. The Buddies are due a third of any transfer fee and Stubbs hopes to add four or five new signings. (The Herald, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein could take his summer signing tally to 15 after admitting he plans to sign two new goalkeepers. (The Times, print edition)

Livingston manager Kenny Miller admits he is looking to bring in another coach to ease the burden of his first campaign in the dugout. (Daily Record)

Steven Caulker has impressed at Dundee since joining in February 2017

Dundee manager Neil McCann insists Steven Caulker still has a "huge" role to play at the club despite being sent home from their pre-season trip to Portugal. Reports suggested the defender had been sent home for disciplinary reasons, but McCann says the 26-year-old came back to have a scan on his injured ankle. (The Times)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes the squad he has assembled for this season is stronger than the one that reached two domestic cup finals in the last campaign. (The Herald, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Jamie Murray says he has been lucky with his partners as he closes in on a third Wimbledon mixed doubles title with new partner Victoria Azarenka. Murray has previously won the title alongside Jelena Jankovic and Martina Hingis. (The Herald)

Russell Knox admits he was "away with the fairies" and dreaming of cheeseburgers as he battled fatigue to keep his Scottish Open dream alive. (Daily Star, print edition)