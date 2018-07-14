Scottish League Cup: Ross County battle past spirited Elgin

Declan McManus is congratulated by his team-mates after giving Ross County the lead against Elgin

Ross County were made to work but eventually opened their Scottish League Cup campaign with a 2-0 home win over Elgin City.

The Highlanders, relegated from the Premiership last season, found the League Two side a tough nut to crack.

It took an hour for the Staggies to make the breakthrough through Declan McManus.

Josh Mullin scored the second eight minutes from time to end the visitors' resistance.

Dundee United found the going tough at Tannadice against Arbroath. Nicky Clark looked to have given the hosts victory when he opened the scoring on 77 minutes. However, Bobby Linn's goal eight minutes from time levelled things up for the League One side. The visitors then claimed the extra point after emerging with a 5-3 victory in the penalty shootout.

Bobby Linn (right) celebrates his late leveller for Arbroath

St Johnstone could not find a way past East Fife of League One in their opening League Cup Group B match, prevailing on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

Saints struggled to break down a side two divisions beneath them, their promising build-up play undermined by a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Former Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt, who arrived at the club this summer, made his competitive debut off the bench and scored from the spot in the penalty shootout as the Premiership side claimed the extra point.

Falkirk were another side to toil against lower league opposition. The Championship side went down 1-0 at home to League One outfit Montrose, Martin Rennie's goal settling the match.

Results

Group A

Dundee Utd 1-1 Arbroath (Arbroath win 5-3 on pens)

Ross County 2-0 Elgin City

Group B

Falkirk 0-1 Montrose

St Johnstone 0-0 East Fife (St Johnstone won 5-4 on pens)