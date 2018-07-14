Scottish League Cup: Kenny Miller starts Livingston reign with win; Annan stun Hamilton

Scott Pittman put Livingston on the way to victory at Airdrie with their opening goal

Livingston player-manager Kenny Miller hopes to make several new signings in the next fortnight after starting his tenure with victory at Airdrieonians.

Two goals within a minute from Scott Pitman and Lee Miller put Livi in control in their League Cup opener.

Darryl Duffy pulled a goal back for League One Airdrie, but Livi held on.

In the other game in Group F, League Two outfit Annan Athletic upset Premiership side Hamilton Academical 1-0, Aidan Smith grabbing the only goal.

Smith's winner on the hour at Galabank put a dent in Accies' hopes of progressing from the group stage.

Aidan Smith (far left) scores for Anna against Hamilton

Kenny Miller played the whole game for Livingston in their first competitive outing since he took over at the West Lothian club two weeks ago, picking up a late booking for a late challenge on Airdrie's Scott Stewart.

The former Rangers striker maintains they are "a few bodies light" as they prepare for their first top-flight campaign since 2006.

"We are working hard behind the scenes to get players in at the level we want," he told BBC Scotland.

"Every penny is a prisoner; you need to make sure you spend it wisely. We are working on getting the right kind of characters to fit into the group.

"Hopefully we will see another few new faces in the next couple of weeks."

With Livingston joining Hamilton Academcial and Kilmarnock among Premiership clubs in installing a synthetic pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena for the new season, Miller admits he will need to balance his playing commitments with his management role.

Kenny Miller came close to scoring several times for Livingston at Airdrie

"It will be a consideration," he said. "I am 38 so I appreciate when it come to different surfaces, and sometimes when you are jumping from astro [turf] to grass, it can affect the body. I have had a bit of experience of that in the MLS [in the United States].

"It will definitely come into the equation throughout the season, especially when you are playing Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.

"But I feel good. I have had a couple of weeks' training and feel decent enough."

Results

Group F

Airdieonians 1-2 Livingston

Annan Athletic 1-0 Hamilton Academical