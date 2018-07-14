Lianne Sanderson: Juventus Women sign England international forward

Lianne Sanderson spent eight years playing in the United States

Juventus Women have signed England international Lianne Sanderson.

The 30-year-old forward will link up with her former England team-mate Eni Aluko who joined the Italian champions in June.

Sanderson started her career with Arsenal and has played for six teams in the United States as well as a spell in Spain with Espanyol.

"It's a fantastic feeling and it's a dream come true," she told the club website.

"I came here in December/January time and everyone has been so welcoming and they helped me to rehabilitate my knee.

"As soon as I came here I couldn't see myself joining anyone other than Juventus. They showed so much faith in me."