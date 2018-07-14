Famara Diedhiou: Bristol City fail in appeal against striker's six-match ban

Bristol City signed Famara Diedhiou for a club-record £5.3m fee in June 2017

Bristol City say they are "disappointed and frustrated" after the Football Association upheld its decision to ban striker Famara Diedhiou for six games.

The 25-year-old Senegalese was banned for a spitting incident in his side's 3-1 win over Birmingham City in April.

The Robins appealed against the ruling, with manager Lee Johnson saying the player "swore on his kids' lives that he did not do anything".

Diedhiou will now be unable to feature until after 25 August.

The club said in a statement: "Both the club and player continue to strongly deny the allegation which we believe was based on very limited evidence."