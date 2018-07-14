Everton beat ATV Irdning 22-0 in Marco Silva's first match as manager

Everton's official Twitter account pointed to the score line not being a typo

As managers' first games go, this was not too shabby.

A goal every four minutes or so, four players scoring hat-tricks - and the sun was even shining.

Playing under Marco Silva for the first time, Everton showed no mercy against ATV Irdning, thumping the Austrian minnows 22-0.

Kevin Mirallas struck a hat-trick in the first seven minutes of the second half before adding two more, strikers Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse hit four apiece, and Ademola Lookman netted a first-half hat-trick.

The Toffees were 10-0 up by the break but added another dozen goals to get their pre-season off to an eye-catching start just days after landing in the Alpine region of Irdning for a training camp.

Not that they needed it but Everton were offered a helping hand by a spectacular own goal - Sebastian Schmidt lobbing his own goalkeeper to make it 19-0, while the 20th came when Nikola Vlasic was left with an open goal.

Silva's side return to the UK to face Bury on Wednesday and will expect a tougher test than they were given by a team who play at the fifth level of Austrian football.