Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, McKenna, Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Swansea are lining up a £2m bid for Aberdeen and Scotland stopper Scott McKenna. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Brendan Rodgers has warned his super-fit Celts that if any player puts on just two and a half kilos of extra weight, they'll be banished from first-team training. (Sunday Mail)

Scott McKenna has won his first Scotland caps after a strong season at Aberdeen

Derby boss Frank Lampard is set to beat Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard to the signing of Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.(Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Scott Bain claims Celtic's rivals should be frightened by the prospect of facing a front pairing of Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele this season. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Ryan Jack isn't scared of a fight with new boys Lassana Coulibaly and Ovie Ejaria for a midfield spot at Rangers.(Sunday Mail)

Brendan Rodgers hopes that Celtic's pursuit of John McGinn does not drag on throughout the summer. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Steven Gerrard has backed Josh Windass to prove his doubters wrong after the forward was singled out by fans at Ibrox on Thursday night. (Sunday Herald, print edition)

Josh Windass was booed by some Rangers fans as he was substituted during their Europa League qualifier against FK Shkupi

Brendan Rodgers insists Scott Allan and Ryan Christie are good enough to play for Celtic. The only question is whether he can give them enough game time. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Paul McMullan and James Keatings could leave Dundee United after Adam Barton signed a deal at the club. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

Colin Montgomerie is writing off Rory McIlroy as a title contender at Carnoustie, where he reckons Justin Rose will be the man to beat in the battle for the Claret Jug in the 147th Open Championship. (Scotland on Sunday)

Fresh doubt surrounds the scope and purpose of the review launched by the Scottish Rugby Union in the wake of Keith Russell winning his unfair dismissal case against them after it emerged that ex-employees who left the business with non-disclosure agreements have not been asked to contribute. (Sunday Times, print edition)